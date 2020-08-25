Rookie Cameron Dantzler's training-camp plays with Vikings going viral

In other words, Dantzler has been immediately receptive to Zimmer’s coaching. Other new corners, including 2016 second-round pick Mackensie Alexander, have struggled under the head coach whose signature strength is working with defensive backs.

“(Dantzler) is really trying to do everything right,” Zimmer said. “If we tell him to step with his left foot, typically he does that. … He just seems to be able to take it from the meeting room to the walk-through to the practice.”

And he’s humble.

Asked what he thought when he was retweeting the Vikings’ video of his interception, Dantzler said: “I got to give the credit to the coaches. They put me in a great position to make a play. … Just me doing my read, doing my 1-11,” a Vikings coaching mantra that harps one guy doing his job as part of an 11-man unit.

Asked about negating the team’s star receiver on a deep ball the day before, Dantzler ended up giving a big chunk of the credit to Thielen.

“Me and him talk almost every day about coverages,” Dantzler said. “What to do and what not to do. He’s one of the top five receivers in the league so I thank him each and every day for getting me better.”