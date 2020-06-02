Ranking which Vikings rookies have best chances to contribute in 2020

WR Justin Jefferson

Nobody caught more passes for one of college football’s most prolific offenses in history than Jefferson last season. The Vikings are confident Jefferson can play from anywhere on the field after much of his 2019 production came from the slot at LSU. He’ll have chances to prove he can win everywhere since Stefon Diggs was traded to Buffalo, vacating 783 snaps (75.6%) and a team-high 94 targets, 63 catches, 1,130 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

A healthy Adam Thielen will presumably fill much of that production, but he’s also expected to receive more attention from defenses. That’s where running back Dalvin Cook, tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. and Jefferson could tip the scales during games.

Jefferson (listed at 6-1, 202 pounds) was lauded as a run blocker and brings the physicality and receiving talent that should earn him the No. 2 job immediately. Behind him are Bisi Johnson, Tajae Sharpe, Chad Beebe and Quartney Davis, among others.

CB Jeff Gladney

Rookie corners don’t contribute too often on defense under Mike Zimmer. Mike Hughes bucked the trend in 2018 when replacing an injured Mackensie Alexander in the season opener; Hughes played well enough to earn more time before his own injury as a rookie.