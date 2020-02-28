Quick playoff exit fueling Minnesota United in 2020 season

Minnesota jettisoned Quintero in a trade to Houston but have yet to replace him as the central attacking midfielder. While they are pursuing Emanuel Reynoso in Argentina, the Loons will likely start nine of the 10 field players that opened the Galaxy game, including Kevin Molino as the central attacking mid.

Against L.A. last fall, new winger Robin Lod also missed a prime chance in front of goal early in the playoff game, his shot sailing high over the crossbar. When this moment was bought up at the start of preseason camp in Blaine, he said, “Yeah, thanks for reminding me.”

But Lod never forgot the overall fallout.

“The few days after the game, you feel disappointed in yourself and letting the team down,” he said. “It’s hard to get sleep. But as I said, I just have to go through it and take it as a motivator to get better this season.”

Winger Ethan Finlay backtracked to the regular-season finale, where he failed to convert a great scoring opportunity in a 1-0 road loss to the Seattle Sounders. “It’s something that I’ve thought about most of the offseason and the difference that my opportunity could have had,” he said.