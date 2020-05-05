New Vikings receiver Osborn speeds off to another big-time stage

“Coach Maalouf really, really thought he was one of the top returners in this draft,” Spielman said. “When you have the scouts and you’ve got the coaches and you have the analytics all tied into — yeah, this is a guy we want to go get. Then it’s a great organizational pick.”

Osborn answered questions about his long speed with a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in February, showing potential to make game-changing plays. His receiving production at Miami was average — 50 catches for 547 yards and five touchdowns — but the 5-foot-11, 203-pound Osborn played as an outside receiver for the Hurricanes. He might find a better fit as an inside receiver in the NFL.

His focus, like many of the Vikings’ 27 drafted and undrafted rookies, will start with special teams. Osborn is expected to compete at punt returner, where candidates also include cornerback Mike Hughes and receiver Chad Beebe.

“It changes the game. It’s so undervalued,” Osborn said of punt returns. “A big spark-plug play — it gets the sideline going, gets the fans going and, again, it puts the offense in really good field position. It’s hidden yardage.”