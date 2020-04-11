Missing the Masters cuts deep for Minnesota golfers who played Augusta

Those Masters memories include collectibles he keeps at home in Minnesota: crystal goblets awarded for eagles made on competition days and closest-to-the-pin shots in Wednesday’s kid-friendly, par-3 contest. The prized possession owned by the guy known as Lumpy is a bright yellow hat with small green print. He bought it for $100 from a formerly reluctant Augusta National litter collector, one of many who kept the grounds so pristine.

“I wanted something unique,” he said. “Not many people have a Masters litter hat.”

The Masters is that tradition unlike any other because of its many traditions, including a pre-tournament one where players skip shots across No. 16’s pond and onto the green. Since the first Masters in 1934, it’s been the only major played every year on the same course, tumbling through a former nursery, with each hole is named after a tree, shrub or flower.

Past champions are invited to play year after year until they can play no more. In his youth, Herron was paired with Jack Nicklaus for an unforgettable practice round. Another day, Herron played a practice round with 1979 Masters champ Fuzzy Zoeller and two-time major winner John Daly. Zoeller pulled a fan from the gallery at the par-3 12th hole in famed Amen Corner and let him swing for the green.