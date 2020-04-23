Minnesota Wild: Evason, staff have team ready to re-start season when NHL resumes

In the aftermath of the NHL pausing its season on March 12, General Manager Bill Guerin said Evason’s status will remain unchanged for the time being, and the two talk every few days.

Evason hopes he has already proven himself but wants an opportunity to show as much as he can.

“We liked where our group was as a group,” he said. “We really played as a team.”

As he waits for clarity, Evason has watched videos of prospects and stayed in touch with players. He hasn’t had any exit-meeting type conversations, but he let them know they could reach out to him and some have.

“Certainly want to keep the communication open with the group,” he said.

The 55-year-old has remained in Minnesota, reading books by Wayne Gretzky and Mick Jagger (Joe Torre’s in the hopper) and staying physically active.

He’s excited he can golf now that courses have reopened, and he’s also working out at home where he’s set up a stationary bike in a bathroom. Evason rides that in the morning, also has a road bike and cranks on a heater when he practices yoga.