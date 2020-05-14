Minnesota Vikings: Mike and Adam Zimmer putting heads together on ranch

"It reminds me, honestly, of college when we had five defensive starters graduate and you've got young guys come in and you've got redshirt freshmen and you've got to get them ready to play," Zimmer said.

"That part kind of energizes us as coaches as far as, 'OK, let's figure out what this guy can do, how fast he can do it, and then how can we teach him the best way to be prepared to get out there and play?'"

Many players have gyms in their houses, Zimmer said, and the league agreed to a deal with the NFL Players Association where teams can give players $1,500 stipends for home workout equipment.

Mark Uyeyama, the team's director of competition development, designed workouts for each position group and gets plenty of video of players doing everything from lifting weights to punching speed bags or pushing cars.

The Vikings, Zimmer said, are "planning on the season being normal as best we can," though he conceded no one knows if things will start on time.

"I'm not really concerned about if they gave us five weeks or three weeks," he said. "Whatever it is, we will figure out how best to utilize those particular weeks. It's fortunate for us because we have a lot of veterans offensively.

"I'll be more concerned about working with the technique of each and every player when they get here. That might take three weeks -- who knows? Each player is a little bit different. That will be the biggest factor. You can't just roll out the ball and play. You can't just say, 'Here's your playbook; now you go out there.' It doesn't work like that. They know what to do, but they don't know how to do it."

