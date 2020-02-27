Minnesota Vikings: Keeping Anthony Harris will be tough for Vikings

INDIANAPOLIS — Among the Vikings players set to hit unrestricted free agency next month, safety Anthony Harris might be one of the toughest for the Vikings to keep. The 28-year-old heads to the open market after a breakout season where he played himself into Pro Bowl consideration by tying for the league lead with six interceptions, scoring the first touchdown of his career and breaking up 11 passes.

But as Harris hits free agency with a chance for a big contract, the cap-strapped Vikings might not be able to retain him. What's more, a deal for another high-priced safety next to Harrison Smith might not be where they're inclined to spend their money.

"I love Anthony; if he doesn't come back, I think he's earned whatever he's gotten," coach Mike Zimmer said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. "But, you know, if you put up the positions that are most important on defense, it's probably not going to be safety. We'll figure out a way to find one if he's not back. He stepped in for (Andrew) Sendejo when Sendejo got suspended or whatever it was (in 2018). It'll all work out."