Minnesota United's Adrian Heath poised to resume improving roster

Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath is back on his team’s training fields after he spent two months sequestered at home where he scouted video “coming out my ears” of potentially available players from around the world.

He and his staff did so to be ready to improve his roster when teams in MLS and those worldwide reopen operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The most important thing is to be ready when we come out the other side of this,” Heath said. “We’ve got a little bit of room to work with: We’ve got places on the roster and a DP (designated player) spot. We’ve got money available. It’s a case where can we cover all bases so when we come out the other side, we’re in a really healthy position.”

The league’s primary winter transfer window ended May 5. The secondary summer window is set to begin July 7, a date likely dependent on when leagues worldwide resume their seasons.

“We need to find out what happens to the transfer windows,” he said. “Do the dates change because of this situation?”