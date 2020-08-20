Minnesota United starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller out for the season after hip surgery

Miller started all eight of the Loons’ games in 2020 — two regular-season games in March and six more in the Orlando tournament.

Miller posted Wednesday on Instagram that he decided on surgery after “a lot of thought and conversations.” He wrote that it gives him the greatest opportunity to play the “sport I love for the next 10+ plus years.”

He also slyly noted that he looks “forward to getting back on the field in 2021 stronger and with a fuller mustache” that he began sporting under the bubble in Orlando.

Heath said Miller, 27, has “gradually been feeling his hip for a few weeks” and that further examinations revealed an injury “probably worse than we thought.”

“Fingers crossed we get a normal season,” Heath said. “But if we don’t, we just felt this was the right time to get it done and make sure he’s ready for next year.”

Miller will need a second surgery later, but Heath said he expects there will be enough time for Miller to heal from both before the 2021 season starts.

“We realized when we spoke to the doctors that he needs this operation,’’ Heath said. “So we’ll get it done and work on him being full and healthy for next season.”