Minnesota United: Heath says MLS play in Orlando 'not ideal' but a step toward normalcy

Calling it an idea “still in its infancy,” Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath on Thursday endorsed Major League Soccer’s intention to resume its season by playing a World Cup-type tournament that will require all 26 teams quarantined for four to six weeks this summer at an Orlando resort and athletic complex.

Heath and his coaching colleagues discussed a proposal with Commissioner Don Garber on Wednesday that will need the agreement of the league’s players on important issues concerning their health and safety as well as compensation during this coronavirus pandemic.

MLS shuttered stadiums, training facilities and suspended games after the season’s first two games were played in March. Players had been mostly isolated “in market” alone at home until the league permitted players, depending upon their state’s orders and regulations, to train individually outdoors on grass at team facilities starting last week.

If details can be agreed upon, those 26 teams could be headed to Orlando early next month to play televised tournament games without spectators. Such a tournament would include an opening round of group play, quarterfinals, semifinals and a final, much like the World Cup.