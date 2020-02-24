Minnesota Twins: Twins will ease into figuring out a regular batting order

“We do it overall on a pretty individual basis,” Baldelli said of his plan to rest some players early. “So there could be some guys that may fall into these categories that you might not think about at first, but whatever each guy needs is what we’re going to give them, so that’s kind of the way we think about it.”

The tiers of availability appear to be in three groups. Veterans such as Donaldson and Nelson Cruz might not play in many games early. Cruz, for instance, appeared in only one of the first 13 spring training games last season.

“Donaldson and Nellie will ramp up on a different schedule,” Baldelli said.

The second group includes players who battled some injuries last season and need to be eased into action. Byron Buxton, recovering from shoulder surgery, might not play until mid-March. Marwin Gonzalez was hampered by a hamstring strain in the middle of last season and oblique issues late in the season. Jorge Polanco was banged up from June on and played through it the best he could.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t think it’ll be too, too long before we see Marwin in games,” Baldelli said. “Although he’ll be a little bit behind most of the group. Polo will probably be after that, and Buck will be after that as far as when these guys are probably going to take the field.”