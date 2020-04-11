Minnesota Twins: Trevor May to compete in MLB The Show players league

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MINNEAPOLIS — Trevor May might not have a chance to represent the Twins on the field this April, but the Twins pitcher, an avid gamer, will have a chance to represent his team with his video game skills this month.

May is one of 30 players — one from each team — who will compete in a MLB The Show tournament announced Friday by Major League Baseball, the MLB Players Association and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The regular season begins on Friday and lasts throughout the month of April.

May and his counterparts will compete in a 29-game regular season in which they face off against players from all other teams in three-inning games. At the conclusion of the tournament, eight teams will advance to the playoffs; the tournament will cap off with a World Series.

“Some of you may have heard, I’m repping the @twins in the MLB the Show league,” May tweeted. “You can also call me Commissioner May, sir.”

The online event will raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada, with MLB, the MLBPA and SIE donating $5,000 per each player. The winning player will earn an extra $25,000 donation for the Boys & Girls Club in his team’s home city.