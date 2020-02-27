Minnesota Twins: Air Force training gives prospect Jax an edge

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Griffin Jax was once dropped by parachute into the Rocky Mountains with a group of cadets and ordered to locate and reach a certain pickup point within six days, all while staying hidden from “searchers” trying to flush them out.

So yeah, he’s probably got the nerves and focus required to work out of a bases-loaded jam.

Jax is the most successful pitcher in the history of his college, which is unusual in itself. That the school is the U.S. Air Force Academy makes his story even more remarkable — and challenging.

“It takes a different kind of person to go that avenue. The military is not meant for everybody,” the 25-year-old right-hander said. So when did he know it was right for him?

“I didn’t. I still don’t,” he said with a laugh. “Don’t get me wrong, I got what I wanted — I went there to play Division I baseball and to get a top-tier education. But ‘fun’ is not a word I would use.”

He’s having a lot more fun these days, working his way up through the Twins’ system. Last season, Jax became the first Air Force graduate ever to reach Class AAA, and it’s possible he could make even more history by winding up in Minnesota later this summer.