Minnesota Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns still dealing with hospitalized mom, fractured left wrist

Rosas declined to comment on the state of Towns’ fractured left wrist, which had kept him out for the past 12 games the Wolves played. The Wolves were hoping rest and treatment would heal Towns’ wrist and that he would not need surgery.

“We want to be respectful of those individuals as they deal with things that are very personal and important,” Rosas said. “At the proper time, we’ll address that accordingly.”

Rosas added that the Wolves have been trying to support Towns and all their players through this difficult time. Rosas said about two-thirds of the roster has remained in Minnesota and some are isolated from their families as they try to maintain a sense of normalcy while the NBA is on hold. Some have moved into apartments with gyms or hoops they can use. The Wolves have provided meals and workout plans for them as they wait for word on how the NBA will resume this season, if at all.

Commissioner Adam Silver told TNT that the league office likely won’t be in a position to make any decisions on resuming play until May 1. The league also has looked at the viability of having rapid testing available in the future to ensure players’ safety, ESPN reported.