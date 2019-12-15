MINNEAPOLIS — Jake Layman missed his ninth straight game Friday night against the Clippers, still hampered by the toe injury that’s kept him out since mid-November.
Layman is still in a walking boot, and his return sounds far from imminent. Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said Layman will be re-evaluated in the near future, but even when the wing’s toe is good enough to return to action, it would make sense for Layman to work his conditioning up to game readiness.
It’s probably not a stretch to assume Layman may not be back in action until close to the new year.
That could spell trouble for Minnesota. For the season, the Wolves are outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per 100 possessions when Layman is on the court and being outscored by nearly seven points per 100 when he’s not, per basketball reference.
Minnesota’s wing rotation just isn’t as good when Layman isn’t available.
“He’s a gazelle out there. He’s able to shoot the ball well, he’s able to run, he understands defensive schemes,” Shabazz Napier said. “We miss him a lot, because he has capabilities to be able to spread the floor, be able to rebound and run in transition. ... Those are the things that we miss a lot, a ton of the intangible things that he brings.”
The way Layman runs and spaces the floor stands out to most, but Saunders noted his absence is just as noticeable on the defensive end. This is a guy who already knows and understands assistant coach David Vanterpool’s defensive schemes. Minnesota could use that at a time when many of its players look lost on that end of the floor.
“He’s an underrated defensive player the way he moves his feet, the way he can guard multiple positions,” Saunders said. “Him ... pretty much knowing this full system defensively and being able to communicate on the court with guys as they’ve been continuing to try and learn, I think there’s a correlation in that, because before Jake got hurt he was playing some heavier minutes for us.”
In the six games he played prior to his injury, Layman was averaging 13.2 points on 53% shooting to go with four rebounds in 30 minutes a game.
Finding players to fill those minutes hasn’t been easy. Keita Bates-Diop has stepped up in Layman’s absence. Others have not.
“We’ve missed a ton of things from him,” Saunders said.
