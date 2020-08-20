Michael Rand: Young Vikings corners will be tested by NFL's toughest slate of quarterbacks

Still, this is unusual for a Mike Zimmer-coached Vikings team. When Waynes was a first-round pick in 2015, for example, the Vikings very much eased him in and had the luxury of veteran security blankets Terence Newman and Captain Munnerlyn to take the vast majority of snaps along with Rhodes.

Unless the Vikings add a top-four veteran late in camp after roster cut downs, they won’t be in that position this year. Again, that doesn’t mean it won’t work. An injection of youth after last year’s secondary regression could be a good thing.

That said, you could probably talk yourself into it being a more tenable position if the Vikings were set to face a soft schedule full of mediocre quarterbacks in 2020.

But the complete opposite is true. In fact, at least according to The Athletic’s Mike Sando’s ranking of teams and the opposing quarterbacks they will face, the Vikings are about to go against the very toughest QBs of any team in the NFL this season.

Sando rates five QBs in the top tier; the Vikings face four of them — Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers (twice) — while also going against second-tier QBs Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford (twice), Matt Ryan, Dak Prescott and Philip Rivers.