Michael Rand: One month later, Wild has changed narrative on its present — and future

ST. PAUL — A month ago, the Wild were mired in about the worst place in the standings — barely on the fringes of the playoff race, but more likely to both miss the postseason and not get a high draft pick than any other outcome.

In February, the franchise fired the head coach, Bruce Boudreau, the man the Wild hoped would lead it to playoff success when hired four years. The Wild were in the midst of exploring a trade involving Zach Parise — one of two cornerstones signed another four years before Boudreau’s arrival in hopes of bringing a Stanley Cup to Minnesota.

There was very little about the Wild that was interesting. Mostly Minnesota just seemed stuck, with very few prospects for getting out of its rut.

And then three things happened — offering another reminder of just how quickly a narrative can change in sports and that while there’s no changing the past there is a certain measure of influence over the present and future.

1) Kevin Fiala started playing like a superstar. Now, I want to be careful here not to say Fiala is a star. We need to see more than a five-week burst before that word enters the conversation on a permanent basis. But he is playing like one right now: 14 goals and 12 assists in his last 18 games starting Feb. 4, during which time the Wild is 12-5-1.

