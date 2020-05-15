Matt Dumba, Wild were gaining momentum before pandemic interrupted NHL season

“It might start up,” he said. “It might not. Flip-flopping, and every week that goes by, you’re just not sure about anything, really, and usually for us hockey players, it’s pretty concrete. You’re either still playing or you’re not, so that’s kind of been difficult.”

Not only were the Wild on the upswing before play stopped, sitting a point shy of a playoff position amid a 12-5-1 run, but Dumba had also found a groove.

After a miserable first half that saw him get demoted, lose ice time and struggle offensively to the tune of a 33-game goalless drought, the 25-year-old began to re-establish himself. He was cleaner in front of the Wild’s net and making an impact at the other end, with 11 points over his previous 22 games.

“I did like how I kind of transitioned those last couple weeks or month before the season was ended,” Dumba said. “I think I was really finding my game again and starting to get back to where I was.”

Through 69 games, Dumba had six goals and 24 points — output way below the totals Dumba has envisioned for himself. He’s targeting 30 goals and 50-plus points, and though he hasn’t come close to hitting those marks this season, he remains confident that’s his potential.