Lynx's Banham willing to be a bridge between community and police

As one of the most recognizable athletes in Minnesota, Banham understands the significance of her voice in the movement. The former Lakeville North star emphasizes that people should educate themselves more on racial issues and vote for officials who can make changes. She supports peaceful protests and feels strongly about donating and volunteering.

“It’s just so important because we have such a big platform,” Banham said. “Our entire team, we’ve been talking about how we can give back or be a voice for the people who may not be able to be heard.”

This week, the Lynx and Timberwolves joined other organizations in the Team Up for Change partnership to address ways people can make a difference in fighting systematic racism.

Banham and former Gophers guard Andre Hollins spent several days this week collecting food and supplies at the Sanctuary Covenant Church in north Minneapolis. It’s the home church of their trainer and friend Chauncee Hollingsworth, founder of Hoops and Christ.

“There’s a lot of humanity out there, a lot of good people wanting to give back,” Hollins said. “We wanted to do anything to help out, especially during the coronavirus (pandemic) and the things that have transpired after George Floyd’s death.”