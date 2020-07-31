Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve has plenty to like after 2-1 start

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Had Courtney Vandersloot made one of those two late layup attempts Thursday night, had Gabby Williams’ last-second shot gone done, it would have been different.

The story would be how the Minnesota Lynx let a 12-point lead with less than four minutes to go evaporate in a loss to Chicago. Instead, the story is how the Lynx hung on for an 83-81 victory to give Chicago its first loss of the season while improving to 2-1.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve is happy with where her team is at while knowing there is a long way to go.

She has been impressed with her team’s willingness to be coached. And she loves how the team has adjusted on the fly as coaches learn what works and what doesn’t — and how the team has found a way to win with injuries to Lexie Brown and Karima Christmas-Kelly.

“This team allows itself to be held accountable,” Reeve said Friday, a day off for the team. The Lynx will have a rematch with Connecticut on Saturday afternoon after defeating the Sun in the opener. “And that’s both from the coaches and from the leadership on the team. They listen.”