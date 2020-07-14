Long fight over NFL team's name hits home in Minnesota

Washington, one of the oldest teams in the NFL, did not announce a new name Monday but said it was being reviewed. “Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” the statement said. The decision to abandon the name after nearly 90 years came just 10 days after the team said it would reconsider the name. Snyder had stridently defended the name for years.

Snyder said the new name, when it is chosen, would “take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

At the end of June, some of the team’s biggest sponsors, including FedEx, Nike and Pepsi, received letters from investors who called on the companies to cut their ties with the team.

On July 2, FedEx, which pays about $8 million a year to have its name on the team’s stadium in Landover, Maryland, told the Redskins in a letter that if the team did not change its name, FedEx would ask that its name be taken off the stadium at the end of the season.