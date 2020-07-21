Kenta Maeda finds a new start this season with Twins

“He just went out and dominated. Fastball touched 95, the at-bats were much quicker,” said Honeycutt, who retired last winter after 14 seasons in the Dodgers’ dugout. “We were like, ‘That’s the mentality we want you to take. Don’t conserve yourself, go as hard as you can.’”

The adjustment wasn’t easy, but Maeda saw results. Trouble was, the outing put the notion of Maeda-as-reliever in Roberts’ and Honeycutt’s minds — and for good reason. “He was the setup guy we were looking for. He could strike out the side in 10 pitches,” Honeycutt said. “In the pen, we saved him for some good matchups, especially right-handers, but it wasn’t like it was the bottom of the order. He faced down some of the best right-handers in the league.”

In each of the past three seasons, the Dodgers moved Maeda to the bullpen late in the year and during the playoffs. They were rewarded for it, too: Right-handers went 0-for-14 against Maeda during the first two rounds of the 2017 NL playoffs. They were 1-for-13 in the 2019 postseason.

“He was blowing guys away,” Honeycutt said. “When his mechanics are right and his confidence is high, that’s the pitcher he can be.”