Jim Souhan: Props to Bettman and the NHL for saving the season

Baseball is flying infected players all over the country, and its previous plan was to play in Arizona, Texas and Florida, three states in which the virus has purchased timeshares.

The NFL plans to start its season in September and follow baseball’s bumbling lead. The league has already canceled its preseason but seems intent on playing its regular season as scheduled.

MLB and the NFL are reminders of an old saying: Hope is not a plan.

Arrogant leadership can kill a citizen or a season.

During his tenure, Bettman has helped create a faster, cleaner game that rewards skill, he has signed a new CBA with the players during a pandemic, and he has made common-sense moves that could make the NHL the sports league of the year 2020.

NHL players deserve credit, too. Once known for beer-drinking and brawling in bars after games, hockey players have become, in general, disciplined businessmen in recent years. That discipline has been evidenced by all of their negative tests.

The Stanley Cup playoffs will be lessened by empty seats, but for most fans most games are television events, and the NHL will be televising a lot of quality entertainment over the next few months.