Jim Souhan: Is MLB so desperate for games it would put lives at risk?

Major League Baseball reportedly is considering a plan to start the season in May with all 30 teams playing in the Phoenix area. Players would compete at local ballparks then be sequestered at hotels.

This would require players to go without being with their families and friends for up to 4½ months.

This is a wonderful plan, and it can only get better as more details emerge.

For example: Unicorns. A plan this solid must include unicorns.

And what about magic? Could each player be coated with fairy dust to keep him healthy?

And what about doubleheaders? Would baseball be played before or after the Quidditch matches?

Let’s hope baseball was just spitballing and that this was more of a discussion point than a plan. Otherwise, baseball will need a new commissioner.

COVID-19 isn’t just a disease. It’s an intelligence test. If baseball tries this, its entire management team will get a failing grade.

Baseball might not resume at all this year, and if it does resume, it won’t be in May.