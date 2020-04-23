Jim Souhan: Draft is important, the NFL says — but not all-important

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Remember, the NFL draft is all-important. The TV tells us so.

There is no way to win if you do not move up in the draft to land the sure thing, or move down in the draft to accumulate assets, or take the player that you were so surprised to see available when you picked. You absolutely must take a great player with your first pick.

There is only one thing wrong with the previous two paragraphs: They’re lies.

The draft feels important because the NFL has made it feel important, and because the draft is filled with mystery and speculation, and every once in a while your team drafts Randy Moss and all things become possible.

Drafting well is always useful, but “drafting well” is a relative term. No team hits on all of its picks, or even all of its first-round picks. It just doesn’t happen. And it’s not necessary. And in a salary-cap league, no team that drafted all superstars could afford to pay them all, anyway.

Take the New England Patriots, the NFL’s most dynastic team for two decades. They have maintained their dominance while picking at the bottom of the picking order, and have frequently swung and missed.