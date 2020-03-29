Jim Souhan: Compressed NFL season would hinder relocated QBs

This is remarkable turnover at the most important and celebrated position in American sports, and it will test the long-held theory inside the NFL that continuity and repetitions are key to winning teams.

Can Brady, who turns 43 in August, adapt to a new team on a short schedule well enough to produce what the Bucs signed him to do, which is to at least make the playoffs and hopefully win a Super Bowl?

As improbable as that sounds, the Vikings might provide the best argument that Brady could succeed.

During the season he turned 40, Brett Favre played perhaps his most efficient season in the NFL in his first year with the Vikings. And he did so without an offseason of acclimation.

The Vikings signed Favre on Aug. 18. On Sept. 13, he started the season opener at Cleveland and led the Vikings to a 12-4 record and within one play of the Super Bowl.

Given that there is no way modern NFL officials would let an opponent brutalize Brady the way the officials in the NFC Championship Game allowed the Saints to brutalize Favre, the 2009 Vikings provide a template for what Brady could accomplish, if the Bucs can build a strong enough team around him.