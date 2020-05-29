Jim Souhan: Black athletes call out again for justice. Will we listen this time?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, former Twins outfielder Torii Hunter found himself awake at 3 a.m. in his Dallas-area home.

He was crying. And remembering.

Hunter spent 19 years in the big leagues, establishing himself as a star player and one of the most ebullient personalities in the game. He could unite a clubhouse, then fill it with laughter.

When he heard about Floyd’s death, he recalled the night he almost died because of the color of his skin.

“I keep asking why this is happening,” Hunter said. “I’m thinking of my sons, my seven brothers, my dad, thinking of all of the black males who are treated like this. This made me cry. And I don’t cry.

“A cop pulled a gun on me at my own house in California. Held the gun on me until I pulled my license and proved I lived there. I could have gotten shot. I could have been killed for going home. That wouldn’t have happened to anybody else who lived in that neighborhood.”

On Monday night, a Minneapolis cop knelt on Floyd’s neck as Floyd begged, “Please, I can’t breathe.”