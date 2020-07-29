Jim Souhan: Aesthetic Luis Arraez shows he has the spark to lead off for Twins' Bomba Squad

“It’s definitely something that we’ve talked about,” Baldelli said. “We spend a lot of time discussing our lineup, and we do it as a group sometimes, we get everyone together.

‘’There are a lot of people who would be in favor of seeing him at the top and watching him do his thing.

“The guy has tremendous at-bats. Luis does everything right in the batter’s box, and he has since the first day he got here. That being said, Max Kepler also is a fantastic option to bat leadoff.”

The only consensus necessities in the lineup are having Nelson Cruz and Josh Donaldson bat somewhere in the first four slots.

My favored lineup, when facing a right-handed pitcher, would be: Arraez (left-handed hitter), Donaldson (right-handed), Polanco (switch hitter), Cruz (RH), Kepler (LH), Garver (RH), Sano (RH), Rosario (LH) and Buxton (RH).

Of course, with Kepler and Garver batting leadoff last year the Twins set a big-league record for home runs, and there is some comfort in the ability to take a 1-0 lead after one batter.