Jace Frederick: Coach Cheryl Reeve is Lynx's X-factor heading into season of uncertainty

For the most part, players determine wins, losses and championships. They’re the ones who execute — who make or miss the big shot, turn the ball over or grab the rebound.

Coaches are vital, but their impact can only be so big.

But this WNBA season, that impact might be a little bigger than normal. It already has been.

Coaches across the league have expressed concerns about the quality of play early on, starting with this weekend’s season openers. The few weeks of training camp teams had in the WNBA bubble in Bradenton, Florida, were not enough to ramp up from zero team activity in the midst of a pandemic to regular season competition. Coaches had to balance their desire to get their teams up to speed as soon as possible against the need to protect their players from doing too much too early.

And then there are the rosters. Generally, the talent gap between the top few teams in the league and the rest of the pack is rather large. During its dynasty, Minnesota consistently touted three or more all-stars. The rosters possessed by Seattle and Washington were simply superior the past two years, as those two teams won their respective titles.