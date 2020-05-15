If Target Field remains closed, Twins have a 'home field' in Florida

A baseball game, even without fans in the stands, is a gathering of well over 10 people, especially for major league teams with 26-man active rosters -- which are expected to be expanded this year -- coaches, trainers and support staff. So, even if the players' union approves the plan, it will require Walz to loosen restrictions -- at least for baseball.

The owners' plan is to resume spring training next month and start an 82-game regular season in July. If Target Field isn't an option, the Twins would be allowed to use their facility in Fort Myers, Florida. That in itself would alter MLB's proposal, which includes teams playing regional interleague schedules.

That's why playing the abridged season in just two states has been discussed.

"What I would tell commissioners of leagues is, if you have a team in an area where they just won't let them operate, we'll find a place for you here in the state of Florida," DeSantis told reporters on Wednesday.

Florida was host to a UFC event over the weekend, and pro tennis returned in the state, as well. Later this month, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning will face off against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a charity golf match to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts in Florida.