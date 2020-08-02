For Vikings, so much to do and so little time to do it at training camp

Opt-out deadline still looming

Even though players can start working out this week, they’ve still got time to opt out of the 2020 season; the deadline for players to opt out is a week after the league and union sign their agreement about how the 2020 season will operate, though the league was reportedly seeking to move the deadline to the middle of this week.

Players deemed to be high risk because of pre-existing medical conditions can collect a $350,000 payment for the 2020 season. Low-risk players receive a $150,000 advance on their base salary, with the remainder of their base salary pushed into 2021. The contracts of all players who opt out of the 2020 season (like Vikings nose tackle Michael Pierce) will roll over into 2021.

Lots to do in little time

A flurry of offseason moves means the Vikings will have at least four new starters on defense, including perhaps their youngest cornerback group in Mike Zimmer’s seven seasons as head coach. With no preseason games, the Vikings will have to operate on a truncated timetable.