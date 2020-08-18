Five new WRs — including first-rounder Jefferson — learning Vikings' system

The collective inexperience means Jefferson, who came out of a record-setting LSU offense, is set up well to win a starting job. But Kubiak is keeping focus on the whole competition.

“We got a month,” he said. “So, we’re going to find out. We’re going to let these guys compete. Obviously, from a receiver standpoint, we’re going to probably play four guys throughout the course of the game.”

Jefferson has kept up, if not outpaced, teammates so far, despite a nearly two-week delay to his training camp. Jefferson spent 10 days quarantined in a nearby hotel while on the reserve/COVID-19 list; the duration of his absence indicated a positive test, but Jefferson declined to talk specifics.

He said he wasn’t allowed to work out in quarantine, confined to virtual meetings and his PlayStation. His Aug. 4 return was “hard,” he said, but he’s since impressed teammates and coaches alike. He’s shown a “knack for knowing where the open areas are,” according to coach Mike Zimmer.

LSU’s pro-style offense under Joe Brady, now the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator, has aided Jefferson’s transition.