End of Timberwolves' season brings more uncertainty

But that period consisted of just 13 games, during which Minnesota went 3-10. D'Angelo Russell has played only 12 games in a Timberwolves uniform. Beasley has played 14. Few of those games were played alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed time with a fractured wrist.

It is tough to rely on such a sample size to formulate opinions about what the Timberwolves have and what adjustments Rosas and Co. need to make this offseason.

Draft implications

Thursday's best piece of news for the Timberwolves came in the form of NBA lottery procedures. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the NBA draft lottery will be held Aug. 25, with the draft on Oct. 15.

Teams that do not qualify for the 16-team postseason will be included in the lottery, with a team's number of balls determined by teams' records when the league stopped March 11.

Which means Minnesota (19-45), with the NBA's third-worst record, will be tied with Cleveland and Golden State for the best chance to get the No. 1 pick (14 percent) and the best odds to land a top-3 pick (52.1 percent).

The Wolves also are guaranteed the third pick of the second round -- 33rd overall. Early second-round picks often are highly-coveted by teams across the league.