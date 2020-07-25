Dalvin Cook expected to report Tuesday to Vikings camp, per Mike Zimmer
Dalvin Cook expected to report Tuesday to Vikings camp, per Mike Zimmer

Vikings Saints Football

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) carries the ball in front of New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) during a playoff game in January in New Orleans.

 Associated Press

Dalvin Cook is expected to report to TCO Performance Center on Tuesday when Vikings veterans are scheduled to begin training camp, according to head coach Mike Zimmer.

Cook, who racked up 1,654 yards from scrimmage last season, held out in June of the offseason’s last few virtual meetings while unhappy with the state of contract negotiations with the front office.

Dalvin Cook mug

Cook

But Cook, who had threatened to continue his holdout into training camp, risked not earning an accrued season if he didn’t report to camp on time. Without a fourth accrued season, Cook would’ve been a restricted free agent — not unrestricted — in 2021.

So, Cook is expected to report to Eagan while Vikings general manager Rick Spielman has given multiple indications he’s willing to pay his top-flight running back. The floor for Cook’s market may be spelled out, as running back Derrick Henry agreed this month to an extension worth $12.5 million with the Titans.

Veterans will begin their coronavirus testing period Tuesday. Two negative tests — taken on Day 1 and Day 4 of camp — are required before they can join as a team on Day 5 (Saturday).

