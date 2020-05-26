Clock ticking for Major League Baseball, players to come to agreement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Take it from someone who knows. Deadlines can be a good thing. And perhaps that’s what’s needed for baseball to begin by early July.

To be clear, there’s no official countdown clock in place. But there are two things the members of this $10.7 billion industry should keep in mind as the sides are expected to meet this week -- the calendar and their bank accounts.

If Major League Baseball truly wants to start in early July, then owners and players quickly need to reach agreement on how to navigate through this pandemic. Initial reports had the league wanting to start a second spring training by June 10, giving players about three weeks to train before the first pitch of the delayed season, with Friday, July 3, the target date.

That’s the type of artificial deadline that should encourage both sides to sit down, open up Zoom, put their heads together and grind out a deal.

The sports landscape isn’t totally barren. Auto racing, UFC, German soccer and baseball leagues in Asia are in action, and the PGA Tour is slated to begin next month. But nothing would approach normalcy like the start of the MLB season -- even if it is in front of empty stadiums -- during the July 4th weekend.