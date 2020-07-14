Chip Scoggins: Wild owner Leipold finally has his man Kaprizov

The owner even signed off on something that he previously would have considered preposterous to ensure that the team got the 23-year-old Kaprizov under contract.

“I’ve never had an entry-level contract where the general manager came up to me and said, ‘Hey, let’s burn this first year off,’” Leipold said. “I would have looked up to him and said, ‘Are you crazy?’ But this is a different situation. It’s just the prudent thing to do. We didn’t want to take any chances.”

The tangled mess of COVID-19 and the NHL’s CBA rules created a complicated situation in which the Wild chose the option of signing Kaprizov to his contract this season, knowing he can only practice with the team during the league’s restart in Edmonton in three weeks.

Leipold is understandably disappointed, but he didn’t want to take any more chances that might further delay Kaprizov’s arrival.

“I’m so looking forward to seeing him,” Leipold said. “It would have been such a wonderful situation — not just for our market but for the whole league frankly — if he was able to play in these playoffs. I think it would bring a pretty high level of excitement.”