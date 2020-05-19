Chip Scoggins: Strange changes for sports? Bring 'em on, it's better than none

Sports can create a million different guidelines, but sports elicit emotion and emotion doesn’t get turned off like a faucet. Speaking of which, MLB’s plan discourages postgame showers. Good luck with that one.

It’s fair to wonder if athletes and coaches eventually will tire of adhering to strict rules and start cutting corners. Will they lose their diligence or willingness to comply the longer these measures are required? Give-and-take by all parties is necessary.

A lot of thought went into MLB’s comprehensive manual, but no plan is foolproof. At best, they can mitigate risks. ESPN reported that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told owners and executives last week that they shouldn’t be discussing return to play if a positive test would cause the league to shutter again.

As society reopens and more testing becomes available, an increase in positive tests is inevitable. Same with sports, no matter how many safeguards are put in place.

Leagues must determine if there will be a threshold that they deem too significant to continue. For instance, what if five players and/or coaches on a team test positive in a week?

Those hypotheticals probably can’t be answered right now. Leagues will have to adjust to circumstances as they play out in real time once games resume.

MLB’s proposal calls for some radical changes that look strange in the mind’s eye. Keeping people safe should be the driving force behind every decision. Besides, strange is certainly better than no sports at all.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0