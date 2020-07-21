Chip Scoggins: Don't let Zimmer’s contract be yet another distraction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we wait for the NFL and the Vikings to re-open business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one issue still seems rather surprising: Minnesota hasn’t announced a contract extension for coach Mike Zimmer, who is entering the final season on his deal.

Maybe that will happen this week. The Vikings traditionally have waited to announce big news like contract signings until the week that players report to camp. Perhaps the organization pushed Zimmer’s contract negotiations to the back burner to tackle other pressing matters related to the pandemic but will hammer something out quickly now.

Or maybe the organization is going to ride this out without action. That would be weird. Especially with everything so unsettled.

If nothing is happening behind the scenes and the Vikings are intent to let Zimmer coach a lame-duck season, that makes zero sense. Why add one more distraction to a season that will operate unlike any in league history? Why force a coach with a proven résumé to enter a make-or-break season in the middle of a pandemic that wiped out the entire offseason and could bring in-season disruption?

What is the harm in adding two years to Zimmer’s contract? From a purely business perspective, that equates to a severance package if ownership ultimately chooses a new direction, not an unbreakable marriage.