Beasley's tough night a product of increased attention

HOUSTON — The clock was almost out on the Timberwolves’ 117-111 loss to the Rockets.

Malik Beasley found himself alone with the ball and was open at the 3-point line. Beasley decided to shoot it. It went in.

It might have seemed like an inconsequential shot, but for Beasley, at least he got to see his final shot go through the hoop on his worst night shooting in a Wolves uniform. Beasley had just five points on 2-of-11 shooting.

It was Beasley who scored efficiently in the Wolves’ past two games (29 and 21 points, respectively) while D’Angelo Russell struggled. The roles were switched on Tuesday with Russell getting 28 points on 8-of-15 shooting.

“They’ve had games where they’ve both clicked too,” coach Ryan Saunders said. “It’s the NBA. There’s nights where teams do a good job of defending somebody. Nights when a guy just gets hot and the basket looks big. So I thought Malik, he’s played really well for us and he’ll continue to play well.”

Saunders made a point that perhaps Beasley is getting a little more attention as his numbers have gone up since coming from Denver to Minnesota.