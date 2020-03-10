As D'Angelo Russell goes, so go the Wolves, and Russell is in a mini-slump right now

“We’re not changing what we want,” Saunders said. “But if he scores in the mid-range, you might bite your tongue a little more as opposed to saying, ‘Hey, let’s try and get you to the rim, let’s try and get a pass to the corner, get a 3.’ As opposed to just kind of biting your tongue because the guy just made eight mid-range shots in the flow of the game. …

“Even if a guy makes 55 mid-range shots, we’ll still talk about what we value for this team going forward. It’s not just because we make it. We still want the process to be right on how we get to that outcome.”

Saunders said this process would be easier if he and Russell had a summer to talk about it and work on ways to get the most optimal shots within the offense, and Saunders added some of that burden is on him and Russell’s teammates to work for those shots.

In the meantime, the Wolves and Russell will try to work on getting him back on track. Saunders mentioned Russell was shooting “for a long time” after Friday’s game. Anything it takes to shake it off.

“D’Angelo is an elite player in this league,” Saunders said. “He’s confident. He doesn’t need somebody to tell him, ‘Hey, you have to make more shots.’ Because he holds himself to a high standard. … His heart’s in the right place. So I’m not concerned about D’Angelo. I feel he’ll be good moving forward.”

