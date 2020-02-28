Antoine Winfield Jr. mirrors his father, and that's a good thing

Winfield led the 11-win Gophers last fall with a team-high seven interceptions as a senior, an exclamation point on his college career marred by injuries in 2017 and 2018. He appeared in just eight games those two seasons, which caps his projection, according to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

"This kid has that 'it factor' and feel for the game, the instincts for the game," Kiper said. "Two years of great play and two years of injury is the reason why there's some hesitancy about moving him up too far."

In his most recent mock draft, Kiper has Winfield drafted by the Vikings at 25th overall; his dad was taken 23rd overall by the Bills in 1999. The Vikings have one experienced safety, Harrison Smith, signed for next season, and might need help at nickel corner, where Winfield also played in college.

So, another Winfield in purple?

"That would be incredible," Winfield said. "When my dad played, I grew up a Vikings fan. That would be incredible to play for Minnesota after watching him all these years."

Helping to vault Winfield to near the top of many 2020 draft rankings is the mental side, showed in how often Winfield saw throws or runs before they happened.