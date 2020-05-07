All Day, all the way: Peterson's '12 season is when fantasy met reality

However, those concerns went out the window in Week 1 when Peterson had 17 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars. All the questions — Would he still get most of the carries with a healthy Toby Gerhart there? Will he still run the same? — were answered in Week 1.

It allowed everyone who drafted Peterson to give themselves a nice pat on the back and inflate their egos. Peterson carried those people into the playoffs that year thanks to his 10-game stretch, and given that you likely selected him with your second or third pick, you might have had a few other top picks producing at a high level in your lineup to go along with him.

Of course, the most important time for fantasy owners is Weeks 14-16, the fantasy playoffs. In Week 14, Peterson delivered a 154-yard, two touchdown day against the Bears in a 21-14 Vikings win. He had two catches for 16 yards for a nice 29 fantasy points in standard scoring leagues. The following week, when most leagues have their semifinals, Peterson went for 212 yards and a touchdown against the Rams — another 27 points.

However, the following week was the only blemish (relatively speaking) on Peterson’s late-season heroics. It likely left a few people short of fantasy glory — and it might have even cost Peterson his shot at Dickerson’s record.