After breakout 2019, Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo preps for starting role this fall

But when Odenigbo finally got a chance to succeed, he grabbed it, and doesn’t plan on letting it go now.

“Because what happens in this league, you start reminiscing about, ‘Oh, I did pretty good,’ and then you get slapped in the face the next year,” he said. “No one cares if you got seven sacks last year. What do you do now? That puts more pressure on myself, but I like that. I like the fact that I got seven sacks, I know what it takes to get to the quarterback. I’m ready to let everybody know that this is not a fluke, and I’m here all day, every day.”

At age 26, Odenigbo is still a relatively young player, which could make a virtual offseason a challenge. But he feels he is far enough into his career to be able to take information from the coaching staff, teach himself and translate it to the field.

The Vikings have roughly two hours of Zoom meetings each day, and Odenigbo’s camera is off for just about all of it. That’s because as the coaches are providing instruction, Odenigbo is putting it to practice in real time.