Patrick Reusse: Threat to Minnesota summer baseball is a false alarm

There are now outdoor gatherings of 250 people allowed in Minnesota. There are now outdoor sports activities of 25 or fewer people allowed in Minnesota.

Fred Roufs, president of the Minnesota Baseball Association board, said:

“We qualify under that guidance. With two umps and the bases loaded, the maximum number of people we have participating on the field are 14. And we’d have no problem with 250 and social distancing, because most of our games draw 150-200 people in ballparks that hold 750, and most more than that.”

The MBA oversees the 235 Class B and C teams in towns across this state. There are another 40 Class A teams inside the Interstate 494-694 corridor of the Twin Cities that basically run themselves.

A few minutes into Gov. Tim Walz’s briefing Friday, townballers from Bluffton to Blue Earth, Buttermakers and Snurdbirds, Orphans and Dukes, let out a celebratory cry of “Play Ball!’’

An hour later, when Walz’s bureaucrats were finished, there had been a hint baseball was classified as “high risk” and there was no go-ahead to finally start the season.