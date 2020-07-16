Northwoods League: Matt Stinebiser's walk-off single gives Loggers win over Wisconsin Rapids

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matt Stinebiser singled down the first-base line in the bottom of the ninth inning of Thursday night's game to drive in Andrew Meggs and give the La Crosse Loggers an 8-7 win over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

Meggs was pitch running for Blake Klassen, who led off the ninth with a single to right field. Meggs advanced to second when Jason Hodges followed with a single and scored two batters later on Stinebiser's hit.

The Loggers have won two of their last three games and improved to 7-9 despite committing four errors Thursday night. The Rafters (11-5) had troubles of their own in the field and committed five errors.

La Crosse struck first when a two-out single by JT Thompson scored Kobe Kato in the bottom of the first. But then the Loggers bats went cold.

La Crosse put just three on base over the next four innings, and Wisconsin Rapids grabbed a 3-1 lead with two runs in the fourth and another in the sixth.

The Loggers, thanks in part to two Rafters errors, trimmed the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth, but Wisconsin Rapids responded with a run of its own in the top of the seventh.

Kato singled to lead off the bottom of the inning, and Jacob Blas hit a home run in the following at-bat to even the score at 4.