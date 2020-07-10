Northwoods League: Loggers use late rally to beat Woodchucks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUSAU, Wis. — The La Crosse Loggers scored two runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth to earn a 6-3 win over the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Friday night and move back to .500 on the young season.

Graham Pauley got on base for La Crosse (5-5) to lead off the top of the eighth on an error by Woodchucks shortstop Myles Austin. Andrew Meggs came in to pinch run and advanced to second on a wild pitch and then to third on a Jason Hodges infield hit.

Luke Brown drove in Meggs two batters later to break a 2-2 tie, and Kobe Kato followed with a double to left field to put the Loggers up 4-2 heading into the bottom half of the inning.

Kato, who is hitting .308 on the season, leads La Crosse with 10 RBI.

The Woodchucks (2-7) responded with a run in the bottom of the eighth, but the Loggers plated two in the top of the ninth to secure the win.

Jared Freilich, the final of three pitchers La Crosse used, picked up the victory. He gave up one run on two hits and struck out three in three innings pitched. Logan Vanwey pitched two scoreless innings of relief and struck out six.

Marius Balandis started for the Loggers and gave up two runs on six hits while striking out seven in four innings pitched.