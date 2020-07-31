Northwoods League: Loggers fall to Dock Spiders in extras

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The La Crosse Loggers scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to grab a 7-6 lead over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Friday night, but the Loggers allowed one run in the bottom of the ninth and another in the 10th and were handed an 8-7 loss.

After La Crosse was retired in order in the top of the 10th, the Dock Spiders' Sam Novitske scored on a wild pitch with two outs to give Fond du Lac (18-12) its fifth straight win.

Cam Wynne, who allowed two runs in 1½ innings pitched, was charged with the loss as the Loggers dropped their second straight game and fell to 14-16.

After trailing most of the game, La Crosse evened the game at 4-4 in the top of the eighth on a two-out, two-run single by Luke Brown. But the Dock Spiders retook the lead with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.

The Loggers, aided by a pair of Fond du Lac errors, plated three runs in the top of the ninth before an error of their own allowed the Dock Spiders to tie the game and send it into extras.

Brown finished 2-for-3 and drove in two. JT Thompson also registered two hits while scoring a run.

The Loggers return home and host the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

