Northwoods League: Loggers fall below .500 with loss at Fond du Lac

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The La Crosse Loggers fell below .500 with a 10-2 loss at the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Saturday night.

La Crosse, which committed three errors as it dropped to 5-6, has lost six of its last eight games and never led Fond du Lac.

The Dock Spiders (5-5) got on the board with two runs off Loggers starting pitcher Cam Robinson in the bottom of the second inning. Robinson gave up another run in the fourth as Fond du Lac hopped out to a 3-0 lead.

Robinson, who was charged with the loss and fell to 1-1 on the season, gave up three runs on five hits while walking four and striking out two in 3⅔ innings pitched.

La Crosse responded with one run in the fifth and sixth innings — driven in by Andrew Meggs and Jason Hodges, respectively — but the Dock Spiders plated four in the bottom of the sixth to extend their lead to 7-2.

Fond du Lac added three runs in the eighth to secure the win.

The Loggers' Austin Murr extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in seventh.

La Crosse plays at Fond du Lac again Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0