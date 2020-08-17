Northwoods League: Loggers edge Rivets in high-scoring battle

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The La Crosse Loggers edged out the Rockford Rivets for a 13-12 win Monday night.
The Loggers, who improved to 22-23 and have won seven of their past 10 games, scored multiple runs in two innings — including seven in the top of the second — and took advantage of two Rivets errors.
After La Crosse was scoreless in the first, Rockford (15-25) plated five runs — four of which were unearned — off Loggers starting pitcher Zach Pronschinske in the bottom half of the inning.
But La Crosse quickly responded in the second.
After scoring a pair of runs, an error kept the inning alive, and the Loggers pushed five more across with two outs.
La Crosse added a run in the fourth and fifth innings before the Rivets cut the lead to 9-7 with two in the bottom of the fifth.
The Loggers responded with three runs in the sixth — driven in by Luke Seidel, Zach Braun and Christian Dicochea — to push their lead to 12-7.
But Rockford scored five runs over the next two innings, all charged to Jack Perinovic, to even the score.
Braun scored the go-ahead run in the eighth when Joel Vaske drew a walk with the bases loaded, and Jack Mizgalski held the Rivets scoreless over the next two innings to seal the win, his second of the season.
Mizgalski allowed no runs on two hits and struck out three in 2⅔ innings. Pronschinske allowed seven runs — three earned — on six hits in five innings.
Vaske led the Loggers with three RBI despite not picking up a hit. Kyson Donahue, Ronald Sweeny and Dicochea drove in two runs apiece, and Donahue had three hits.
La Crosse plays at Rockford again Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
