Northwoods League: Loggers edge Rivets in high-scoring battle

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The La Crosse Loggers edged out the Rockford Rivets for a 13-12 win Monday night.

The Loggers, who improved to 22-23 and have won seven of their past 10 games, scored multiple runs in two innings — including seven in the top of the second — and took advantage of two Rivets errors.

After La Crosse was scoreless in the first, Rockford (15-25) plated five runs — four of which were unearned — off Loggers starting pitcher Zach Pronschinske in the bottom half of the inning.

But La Crosse quickly responded in the second.

After scoring a pair of runs, an error kept the inning alive, and the Loggers pushed five more across with two outs.

La Crosse added a run in the fourth and fifth innings before the Rivets cut the lead to 9-7 with two in the bottom of the fifth.

The Loggers responded with three runs in the sixth — driven in by Luke Seidel, Zach Braun and Christian Dicochea — to push their lead to 12-7.

But Rockford scored five runs over the next two innings, all charged to Jack Perinovic, to even the score.